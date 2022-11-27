Is liberal governance unable to deal with global threats?
By Eric Muraille, Biologiste, Immunologiste. Directeur de recherches au FNRS, Université Libre de Bruxelles (ULB)
Julien Pillot, Enseignant-Chercheur en Economie (Inseec) / Pr. associé (U. Paris Saclay) / Chercheur associé (CNRS), INSEEC Grande École
Philippe Naccache, Professeur Associé, INSEEC Grande École
The absence of norms defining the common good and the insufficient place of scientific arguments in the democratic debate weaken the capacity of liberalism to face global threats.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, November 27, 2022