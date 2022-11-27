Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

World Cup 2022: Men’s soccer must stop silencing activism and allyship

By Gabriel Knott-Fayle, Postdoctoral Scholar of Masculinities Studies in Education, University of Calgary
Michael Kehler, Werklund Research Professor, Masculinities Studies, University of Calgary
There is a familiar adage reverberating in the stands at the 2022 men’s FIFA World Cup tournament suggesting that winning is really all that matters. But athlete activism and solidarity reflect a growing trend among athletes publicly displaying social responsibilityThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
