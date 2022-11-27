Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why are Jamaicans crazy about Brazilian football?

By Emma Lewis
Share this article
Where did this devotion originate from? The similarity of the colours in the countries’ flags, the flamboyant style of play, or the presence of so many players of colour?


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ World Cup 2022: Men’s soccer must stop silencing activism and allyship
~ How the Canada Border Services Agency tolerates and even encourages refugee mistreatment
~ RSV FAQ: What is RSV? Who is at risk? When should I seek emergency care for my child?
~ Diversity in the workplace isn't enough: Businesses need to work toward inclusion
~ The detention of migrants in Canadian jails is a public health emergency
~ COP27 'loss and damage' fund: A historic decision amid discouraging results
~ China: Government must not detain peaceful protesters as unprecedented demonstrations break out across the country
~ View from The Hill: Welfare recipients are potential winners from Pocock twisting Albanese's arm
~ Chickens from live poultry markets in Nigeria could be bad for your health - scientists explain why
~ Media go for drama on Victorian election - and miss the story
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter