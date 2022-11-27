Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

View from The Hill: Welfare recipients are potential winners from Pocock twisting Albanese's arm

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Share this article
After intense negotiations, Senate independent David Pocock negotiates for the establishment of a committee to boost economic inclusion in return for his support of the government’s IR legislation.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ World Cup 2022: Men’s soccer must stop silencing activism and allyship
~ How the Canada Border Services Agency tolerates and even encourages refugee mistreatment
~ RSV FAQ: What is RSV? Who is at risk? When should I seek emergency care for my child?
~ Diversity in the workplace isn't enough: Businesses need to work toward inclusion
~ The detention of migrants in Canadian jails is a public health emergency
~ COP27 'loss and damage' fund: A historic decision amid discouraging results
~ Why are Jamaicans crazy about Brazilian football?
~ China: Government must not detain peaceful protesters as unprecedented demonstrations break out across the country
~ Chickens from live poultry markets in Nigeria could be bad for your health - scientists explain why
~ Media go for drama on Victorian election - and miss the story
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter