Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Labor easily wins Victorian election; Greens on track to win four lower house seats

By Adrian Beaumont, Election Analyst (Psephologist) at The Conversation; and Honorary Associate, School of Mathematics and Statistics, The University of Melbourne
Share this article
This article has been updated.

With 53% counted in the lower house for the Victorian election, the ABC is calling 51 of the 88 seats for Labor, a clear majority. The Coalition has 23, the Greens five and nine seats remain in doubt.

Despite the easy seat win for Labor, their statewide primary vote is currently down 6.0% from the 2018 election to 36.9%, with…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Chickens from live poultry markets in Nigeria could be bad for your health - scientists explain why
~ Media go for drama on Victorian election - and miss the story
~ How Dan Andrews pulled off one of the most remarkable victories in modern politics
~ Trinidad & Tobago placed under a ‘weather emergency’ alert
~ Land reform in South Africa: 5 myths about farming debunked
~ Labor easily wins Victorian election, but Greens could win eight lower house seats
~ Rock art: how South Africa's coat of arms got to feature an ancient San painting
~ Ukraine: Missile strikes, summary executions highlight importance of international law
~ Final Victorian Newspoll gives Labor a large lead
~ Monkeys' brains are wired to read body language – just like ours
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter