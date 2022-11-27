Chickens from live poultry markets in Nigeria could be bad for your health - scientists explain why
By Oluwawemimo Adebowale, Researcher in Veterinary Public Health and Preventive Medicine,, Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta
Many livestock farmers treat their animals with antimicrobial medications. These are drugs that target bacteria, viruses, fungi and parasites. But using them the wrong way can have unwanted results. Animals are known to develop resistance to the drugs. This resistance has knock-on effects on animal and human health.
We wanted to find out whether this was likely to be a problem in Nigeria’s poultry markets, where live birds are sold.
Multidrug resistance in live chickens is a huge concern to public health globally. When resistance develops, drugs become less effective against…
