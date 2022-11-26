Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Rock art: how South Africa's coat of arms got to feature an ancient San painting

By Sam Challis, Senior Researcher, University of the Witwatersrand
Share this article
A new exhibition in Johannesburg titled !ke e: xarra ke – People who are Different: Come Together celebrates the rock art of the San people, the first inhabitants of southern Africa. Presented by the University of the Witwatersrand’s Rock Art Research Institute and the Origins Centre, the exhibition includes an ultra-high-resolution facsimile of a San rock art panel called the Linton Panel.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Ukraine: Missile strikes, summary executions highlight importance of international law
~ Final Victorian Newspoll gives Labor a large lead
~ Monkeys' brains are wired to read body language – just like ours
~ How to impeach a president: Ramaphosa case puts new rules to the test in South Africa
~ Taliban’s draconian violations against women may amount to crimes against humanity
~ Eliminate violence against women, most widespread, pervasive human rights violation
~ Georgia's runoff election: why the result is so important to Biden and Trump
~ Tackling climate change will require reforming the World Bank and IMF – here are two options
~ The Qatar World Cup is beaming misogyny around the world
~ In darkness but #withoutyou: How Moldova survives power cuts caused by Russia's bombing of Ukraine
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter
© 2022 Tolerance.ca® Inc. All reproduction rights reserved.

All information reproduced on the Web pages of www.tolerance.ca (including articles, images, photographs, and logos) is protected by intellectual property rights owned by Tolerance.ca® Inc. or, in certain cases, by its author. Any reproduction of the information for use other than personal use is prohibited. In particular, any alteration, widespread distribution, translation, sale, commercial exploitation or reutilization of the contents of the Web site, without the prior written permission of Tolerance.ca® Inc., is strictly forbidden. For information, please contact info@tolerance.ca

Tolerance.ca® Inc. is not responsible for external links nor for the contents of the advertisements appearing on Tolerance.ca®. Ads companies may use information about your visits to this web site in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you.
RSS