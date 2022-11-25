Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The Qatar World Cup is beaming misogyny around the world

By Sophie King-Hill, Senior Fellow at the Health Services Management Centre, University of Birmingham
Share this article
Qatari law underpins a patriarchal and misogynistic system. The discrimination women, including female football fans, face contravenes international human rights.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Eliminate violence against women, most widespread, pervasive human rights violation
~ Georgia's runoff election: why the result is so important to Biden and Trump
~ Tackling climate change will require reforming the World Bank and IMF – here are two options
~ In darkness but #withoutyou: How Moldova survives power cuts caused by Russia's bombing of Ukraine
~ Explaining the 20th Congress of the Communist Party of China: Culture and civilization
~ Russia: Expanded 'Gay Propaganda' Ban Progresses Toward Law
~ Afghanistan: after a year of Taliban government, women are more oppressed than ever
~ Namibia pulls down German colonial statue after protests – who was Curt von François?
~ Banksy’s copyright battle with Guess – anonymity shouldn’t compromise his legal rights
~ Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio review: this tale of a lost child is the filmmaker’s destiny
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter