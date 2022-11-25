Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

In darkness but #withoutyou: How Moldova survives power cuts caused by Russia's bombing of Ukraine

By Daria Dergacheva
After severe power blackouts due to the Russian bombing of Ukraine, more and more people in Moldova, even those who are considered pro-Russian, begin to look at Russia with bewilderment.


~ Eliminate violence against women, most widespread, pervasive human rights violation
~ Georgia's runoff election: why the result is so important to Biden and Trump
~ Tackling climate change will require reforming the World Bank and IMF – here are two options
~ The Qatar World Cup is beaming misogyny around the world
~ Explaining the 20th Congress of the Communist Party of China: Culture and civilization
~ Russia: Expanded 'Gay Propaganda' Ban Progresses Toward Law
~ Afghanistan: after a year of Taliban government, women are more oppressed than ever
~ Namibia pulls down German colonial statue after protests – who was Curt von François?
~ Banksy’s copyright battle with Guess – anonymity shouldn’t compromise his legal rights
~ Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio review: this tale of a lost child is the filmmaker’s destiny
