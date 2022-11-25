Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Russia: Expanded 'Gay Propaganda' Ban Progresses Toward Law

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Participants in a LGBT community rally in central Moscow, Russia hold a rainbow flag that reads, "Love. Don't make war", as a policeman stops them, May 30, 2015. ©2015 Reuters/Maxim Shemetov (Tbilisi) – Russia’s State Duma unanimously supported new draft legislation to further restrict freedom of expression regarding sexual orientation and gender identity, Human Rights Watch said today. The proposals prohibit sharing positive and even neutral information about lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) people, and publicly displaying non-heterosexual orientations,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
