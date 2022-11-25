Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Namibia pulls down German colonial statue after protests – who was Curt von François?

By Henning Melber, Extraordinary Professor, Department of Political Sciences, University of Pretoria
Anti-colonial activists in Namibia – calling themselves A Curt Farewell – have scored a victory after a statue of a colonial German officer, Curt von François, was removed from outside the Windhoek City Council in the country’s capital. The country was under German colonial rule before being governed by apartheid…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
