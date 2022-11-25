Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Banksy’s copyright battle with Guess – anonymity shouldn’t compromise his legal rights

By Enrico Bonadio, Reader in Intellectual Property Law, City, University of London
Share this article
The artist who once declared “copyright is for losers” finds himself locked in a legal battle over use of his artwork.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Russia: Expanded 'Gay Propaganda' Ban Progresses Toward Law
~ Afghanistan: after a year of Taliban government, women are more oppressed than ever
~ Namibia pulls down German colonial statue after protests – who was Curt von François?
~ Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio review: this tale of a lost child is the filmmaker’s destiny
~ The best fiction of 2022: Zoe Gilbert’s Mischief Acts and reclaiming the myths of the natural world
~ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever reclaims the myth of an African utopia
~ Qatar's death row and the invisible migrant workforce deemed unworthy of due process
~ World Cup 2022: heat on Qatar diverts attention from Fifa's failure to tackle proven corruption
~ With the US intervention, Kosovo and Serbia resolve the car license plate dispute
~ Japan Football Association President Sidelines Rights Issues in Qatar
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter