Qatar's death row and the invisible migrant workforce deemed unworthy of due process
By Jocelyn Hutton, Research Officer, Death Penalty Research Unit, University of Oxford
Carolyn Hoyle, Director of the University of Oxford Death Penalty Research Unit, Centre for Criminology, Faculty of Law, University of Oxford
Lucy Harry, Post-Doctoral Researcher, Death Penalty Research Unit (DPRU), University of Oxford
Qatari authorities are ignoring international law by failing to inform embassies when their citizens are arrested, detained or are pending trial for a death sentence.
Our new data reveals that between 2016 and 2021 at least 21 people were under sentence of death in Qatar. Of the 21, only three cases involved Qatari nationals and only one involved a woman (who was accused of murder). The remaining 18 were made up of foreign nationals: seven from India, two from Nepal, five from Bangladesh, one Tunisian and three Asians…
- Friday, November 25, 2022