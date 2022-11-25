Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Qatar's death row and the invisible migrant workforce deemed unworthy of due process

By Jocelyn Hutton, Research Officer, Death Penalty Research Unit, University of Oxford
Carolyn Hoyle, Director of the University of Oxford Death Penalty Research Unit, Centre for Criminology, Faculty of Law, University of Oxford
Lucy Harry, Post-Doctoral Researcher, Death Penalty Research Unit (DPRU), University of Oxford
Share this article
Qatari authorities are ignoring international law by failing to inform embassies when their citizens are arrested, detained or are pending trial for a death sentence.

Our new data reveals that between 2016 and 2021 at least 21 people were under sentence of death in Qatar. Of the 21, only three cases involved Qatari nationals and only one involved a woman (who was accused of murder). The remaining 18 were made up of foreign nationals: seven from India, two from Nepal, five from Bangladesh, one Tunisian and three Asians…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Russia: Expanded 'Gay Propaganda' Ban Progresses Toward Law
~ Afghanistan: after a year of Taliban government, women are more oppressed than ever
~ Namibia pulls down German colonial statue after protests – who was Curt von François?
~ Banksy’s copyright battle with Guess – anonymity shouldn’t compromise his legal rights
~ Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio review: this tale of a lost child is the filmmaker’s destiny
~ The best fiction of 2022: Zoe Gilbert’s Mischief Acts and reclaiming the myths of the natural world
~ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever reclaims the myth of an African utopia
~ World Cup 2022: heat on Qatar diverts attention from Fifa's failure to tackle proven corruption
~ With the US intervention, Kosovo and Serbia resolve the car license plate dispute
~ Japan Football Association President Sidelines Rights Issues in Qatar
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter