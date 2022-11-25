Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Japan Football Association President Sidelines Rights Issues in Qatar

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Japanese national soccer team's head coach Hajime Moriyasu and Japan Football Association President Kozo Tashima attend a news conference to name the squad for the 2022 Qatar World Cup, in Tokyo, Japan November 1, 2022. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon   © Reuters As the FIFA World Cup kicked off in Qatar this week, Kohzo Tashima, the president of the Japan Football Association (JFA), told journalists it was “unfavorable that topics other than soccer are being raised at this point.” Echoing FIFA President Gianni Infantino’s comments to “focus on the football” rather than human…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ With the US intervention, Kosovo and Serbia resolve the car license plate dispute
~ Why the UK needs to stop exporting plastic waste
~ World Cup concussion rules may be putting players' lives at risk
~ What Awaab Ishak's death says about the state of social housing in the UK – expert Q&A
~ Conflict in the DRC: 5 articles that explain what's gone wrong
~ Why France, Germany and the UK relate to their Muslim communities so differently
~ Labour sounds like the Tories on immigration – but its policy goes back to its trade union roots
~ View from The Hill: The Bell report on Morrison's multi-ministries provides a bad character reference
~ 'This case has made legal history’: young Australians just won a human rights case against an enormous coal mine
~ Kyrgyzstan: Expelled Journalist should be allowed to return from Russia
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter