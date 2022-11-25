Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What Awaab Ishak's death says about the state of social housing in the UK – expert Q&A

By Paresh Wankhade, Professor of Leadership and Management, Edge Hill University
Share this article
The inquest into the death of a two-year-old-boy, Awaab Ishak, in Rochdale, has found that black mould and the landlord’s repeated failure to fix the problem, was to blame. Delivering her verdict, senior coroner…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ With the US intervention, Kosovo and Serbia resolve the car license plate dispute
~ Japan Football Association President Sidelines Rights Issues in Qatar
~ Why the UK needs to stop exporting plastic waste
~ World Cup concussion rules may be putting players' lives at risk
~ Conflict in the DRC: 5 articles that explain what's gone wrong
~ Why France, Germany and the UK relate to their Muslim communities so differently
~ Labour sounds like the Tories on immigration – but its policy goes back to its trade union roots
~ View from The Hill: The Bell report on Morrison's multi-ministries provides a bad character reference
~ 'This case has made legal history’: young Australians just won a human rights case against an enormous coal mine
~ Kyrgyzstan: Expelled Journalist should be allowed to return from Russia
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter
© 2022 Tolerance.ca® Inc. All reproduction rights reserved.

All information reproduced on the Web pages of www.tolerance.ca (including articles, images, photographs, and logos) is protected by intellectual property rights owned by Tolerance.ca® Inc. or, in certain cases, by its author. Any reproduction of the information for use other than personal use is prohibited. In particular, any alteration, widespread distribution, translation, sale, commercial exploitation or reutilization of the contents of the Web site, without the prior written permission of Tolerance.ca® Inc., is strictly forbidden. For information, please contact info@tolerance.ca

Tolerance.ca® Inc. is not responsible for external links nor for the contents of the advertisements appearing on Tolerance.ca®. Ads companies may use information about your visits to this web site in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you.
RSS