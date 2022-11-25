Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why France, Germany and the UK relate to their Muslim communities so differently

By Jeanne Prades, Docteure en Science politique - Chercheure associée au Laboratoire interdisciplinaire de Polytechnique (LinX), École polytechnique
The way we perceive and talk about Islam varies greatly from one European country to the next. While this may be easy enough to intuit by glancing over different national headlines, I backed this up with hard data in my PhD research on public discourses on Islam in Germany, France and the United Kingdom.

The pursuit of German identity


In Germany, how you approach Islam hinges onto which side of the debate you stand. On the one hand, the majority of the political elite defends a German identity that is no longer based…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
