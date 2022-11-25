Tolerance.ca
Labour sounds like the Tories on immigration – but its policy goes back to its trade union roots

By Erica Consterdine, Senior Lecturer in Public Policy, Lancaster University
Keir Starmer has given a glimpse of what immigration policy could look like under a Labour government. Speaking to the Confederation for British Industry, the party leader’s key message was about reducing the UK’s dependency on migrant labour.

Former Ukip leader Nigel Farage, known for his headline-making commentary, has claimed that Labour is now to the right of Conservatives on immigration. In terms of broad rhetoric, Starmer…The Conversation


