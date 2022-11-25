Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

'This case has made legal history’: young Australians just won a human rights case against an enormous coal mine

By Justine Bell-James, Associate Professor, TC Beirne School of Law, The University of Queensland
Share this article
In a historic ruling today, a Queensland court has said the massive Clive Palmer-owned Galilee Basin coal project should not go ahead because of its contribution to climate change, its environmental impacts, and because it would erode human rights.

The case was mounted in 2020 by a First Nations-led group of young people aged 13 to 30 called Youth…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ View from The Hill: The Bell report on Morrison's multi-ministries provides a bad character reference
~ Kyrgyzstan: Expelled Journalist should be allowed to return from Russia
~ The 2022 Bali G20 declaration: did success really stem from Indonesia's diplomacy?
~ Mind the gaps: the world needs to radically transform its educational systems, not just upgrade them
~ We're told to 'eat a rainbow' of fruit and vegetables. Here's what each colour does in our body
~ Coalitions, kingmakers and a Rugby World Cup: the calculations already influencing next year’s NZ election
~ Profound grief for a pet is normal – how to help yourself or a friend weather the loss of a beloved family member
~ Should pharmacists be able to prescribe common medicines like antibiotics for UTIs? We asked 5 experts
~ Why do so many men get away with rape? Police officers, survivors, lawyers and prosecutors on the scandal that shames the justice system
~ What if the dinosaurs hadn't gone extinct? Why our world might look very different
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter