Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

James Webb: telescope uncovers chemical secrets of distant world – paving the way for studying Earth-like planets

By Joanna Barstow, Ernest Rutherford Fellow, The Open University
Share this article
The James Webb space telescope is making the headlines again – this time completing its first chemical inventory of a distant, exotic world.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Why do so many men get away with rape? Police officers, survivors, lawyers and prosecutors on the scandal that shames the justice system
~ What if the dinosaurs hadn't gone extinct? Why our world might look very different
~ Journalists reporting on the COVID-19 pandemic relied on research that had yet to be peer reviewed
~ The COVID-19 pandemic has made the impacts of gender-based violence worse
~ How we used ancient coins to show a 'fake' Roman emperor was real
~ Black Friday: so many online returns end up in landfill – here's what needs to happen to change that
~ Why do so many people get away with rape? Police officers, survivors, lawyers and prosecutors on the scandal that shames the justice system
~ M25 journalist arrests: the four points when officers got it wrong – a policing expert explains
~ High food prices could have negative long-term health effects on Canadians
~ Ukraine recap: targeting power supply earns Russia new title of 'state sponsor of terror' as winter begins to bite
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter