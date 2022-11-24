Journalists reporting on the COVID-19 pandemic relied on research that had yet to be peer reviewed
By Alice Fleerackers, PhD Student, Interdisciplinary Studies, Simon Fraser University
Lauren A Maggio, Professor, Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences
Preprints are often free to use, making them more accessible for journalists to report on. However, as they have yet to undergo peer review, science journalists take a gamble on their accuracy.
