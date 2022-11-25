Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Kyrgyzstan: Expelled Journalist should be allowed to return from Russia

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The Kyrgyzstan flag is raised at Ala-Too Square, in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, on March 3, 2022. © 2022 Vladimir Voronin / AP  (Bishkek) – Bishkek’s city court ruled on November 23 to expel investigative journalist Bolot Temirov from Kyrgyzstan, Human Rights Watch said today. Following the ruling, Temirov was handcuffed and led out of the court room. Media later confirmed that he had been deported to Russia. Given the significant concerns about due process in his case, including the removal of his Kyrgyz passport, Temirov should be allowed to return to Kyrgyzstan to challenge…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
