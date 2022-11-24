Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

How we used ancient coins to show a 'fake' Roman emperor was real

By Paul Pearson, Honorary Professor, School of Earth and Environmental Sciences, Cardiff University
Disregarded as ‘fakes’ for decades, new analysis of coins bearing the face of a mysterious emperor is providing answers about a heady gap in Roman history.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
