Human Rights Observatory

M25 journalist arrests: the four points when officers got it wrong – a policing expert explains

By Ian Palmer, Principal Lecturer, University of Central Lancashire
The arrest of LBC radio reporter Charlotte Lynch on November 8, while covering a story about environmental protests is contributing to a debate about declining trust and confidence in the police.

A review by Cambridgeshire Police has now stated the arrest was “not justified”.

