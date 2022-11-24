Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Ukraine recap: targeting power supply earns Russia new title of 'state sponsor of terror' as winter begins to bite

By Jonathan Este, Associate Editor, International Affairs Editor
Temperatures are falling steadily across Ukraine. The UK’s Met Office forecasts light (but pretty cold) rain in Kyiv for the next day or two followed by snow, snow, snow, as the mercury drops steadily into minus numbers next week.

Large areas of Ukraine, including the capital, are now without power much of the time. And still Moscow persists with its strategy of targeting Ukraine’s power supply. It’s hard to argue – as the Kremlin continues to insist – that these are military targets.

Yesterday a two-day old baby was killed when what have been reported to be Russian missiles…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
