Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How a Canadian program that helps educators 'thrive' not just 'survive' could help address Australia's childcare staff shortage

By Marg Rogers, Senior Lecturer, Early Childhood Education, University of New England
Laura K. Doan, Associate professor, Thompson Rivers University
Navjot Bhullar, Professor of Psychology (Research-focussed), Edith Cowan University
On Wednesday, federal parliament passed Labor’s bill to reduce childcare fees for many Australian families.

More affordable childcare for families is great, but it will not solve all the issues in the sector. Schools are not the ones with a teacher crisis. Early childhood services are also hit with chronic staff shortages.

As of October, there were about 6,800…The Conversation


