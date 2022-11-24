From sharp butt pains to period poos: 5 lesser-known menstrual cycle symptoms
By Rebecca O'Hara, Grant Funded Researcher: Endometriosis, Robinson Research Institute, University of Adelaide
Louise Hull, Professor and Endometriosis Group Leader, The Robinson Research Institute, University of Adelaide
Sometimes, the arrival of your period can come with stabbing pains down the legs, abdomen or into the buttocks. For some, this pain can shoot up the vagina or back passage.
© The Conversation
