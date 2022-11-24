Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Stripping carbon from the atmosphere might be needed to avoid dangerous warming – but it remains a deeply uncertain prospect

By Jonathan Symons, Senior Lecturer, Macquarie School of Social Sciences, Macquarie University
Matt McDonald, Associate Professor of International Relations, The University of Queensland
Share this article
The best thing to do is to stop emitting carbon. However, preserving a safe climate will likely require us to go further.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How we used ancient coins to show a 'fake' Roman emperor was real
~ Black Friday: so many online returns end up in landfill – here's what needs to happen to change that
~ Why do so many people get away with rape? Police officers, survivors, lawyers and prosecutors on the scandal that shames the justice system
~ M25 journalist arrests: the four points when officers got it wrong – a policing expert explains
~ High food prices could have negative long-term health effects on Canadians
~ Ukraine recap: targeting power supply earns Russia new title of 'state sponsor of terror' as winter begins to bite
~ Why bullying in politics is a matter of democracy
~ Working prisoners are entitled to employment and safety standards just like anybody else
~ It's natural to want to feed wildlife after disasters. But it may not help
~ How a Canadian program that helps educators 'thrive' not just 'survive' could help address Australia's childcare staff shortage
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter