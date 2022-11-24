Tolerance.ca
Simon Nkoli's fight for queer rights in South Africa is finally being celebrated – 24 years after he died

By Gibson Ncube, Lecturer, Stellenbosch University
Born in 1957, Simon Tseko Nkoli had just turned 41 when he died, in 1998, of an AIDS-related illness. In his short life, the South African activist fought against different forms of oppression. He fought for those downtrodden because of their “race”. He stood up for those ostracised because of their HIV status. His greatest fight, though, was for those persecuted because of their sexual orientation.

Nkoli was born and raised in Soweto,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
