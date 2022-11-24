Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ukraine war: how the economy has kept running at a time of bitter conflict

By Dmitriy Sergeyev, Associate Professor, Department of Eoncomics, Bocconi University
Share this article
Ukraine seemed to have recovered well from COVID and its economy was forecast to grow strongly. But then Russia invaded.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ UN rights body launches Iran human rights investigation
~ The best fiction of 2022: death and life in Cormac McCarthy's The Passenger
~ The best fiction of 2022: Alan Garner’s Treacle Walker and writing outside the constraints of time
~ Community wildlife conservation isn't always a win-win solution: the case of Kenya's Samburu
~ Simon Nkoli's fight for queer rights in South Africa is finally being celebrated – 24 years after he died
~ Cheaper, tougher, less toxic: new alloys show promise in developing artificial limbs
~ Ukraine war: EU parliament names Russia a 'state sponsor of terrorism' – but it won't stop the missiles
~ Ethiopia: Survivors of sexual violence deserve justice and accountability
~ EU Parliament Backs Remedy Fund for Qatar Migrant Abuses
~ E-learning à l’ère post-COVID-19: acquis et défis pour les universités camerounaise, gabonaise et tchadienne
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter