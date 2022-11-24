Tolerance.ca
Ukraine war: EU parliament names Russia a 'state sponsor of terrorism' – but it won't stop the missiles

By Scott Lucas, Professor of International Politics, University College Dublin
The EU parliament has declared Russia to be a state sponsor of terrorism. The largely symbolic resolution, which passed by a 494-58 vote on November 23, has no particular real-world consequences, but reflects MEPs’ condemnation of Russia’s “deliberate physical destruction of civilian infrastructure and mass murder of Ukrainian civilians with the aim of eliminating the Ukrainian people”.

The parliament urged the European Union’s 27 member states to…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
