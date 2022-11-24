Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ethiopia: Survivors of sexual violence deserve justice and accountability

By Amnesty International
On the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women and the beginning of 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence, Amnesty International is reiterating its call to mediators in the ongoing peace process on Ethiopia to prioritise justice for survivors, including survivors of sexual violence in the two-year conflict. “The African Union must […] The post Ethiopia: Survivors of sexual violence deserve justice and accountability appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
