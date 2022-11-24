Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

EU Parliament Backs Remedy Fund for Qatar Migrant Abuses

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Members of the European Parliament sit in the plenary chamber of the European Parliament during a vote.  ©2020 Philipp von Ditfurth/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images On November 24, the European Parliament urged FIFA and Qatar to compensate widespread abuses that migrant workers suffered while building the 2022 World Cup infrastructure and making the games possible. In doing so, they joined migrant workers and their families, the global public, and a growing number of football associations, sponsors, political leaders, athletes, and human rights organizations and labor…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
