Sandton terror alert: time for South Africa to improve its intelligence sharing channels with the US

By Moses B. Khanyile, Director: Centre for Military Studies, Faculty of Military Science, Stellenbosch University
Tensions between the US and South Africa – this time over the terror alert – are nothing new. Their relations have always had highs and lows since South Africa became a democracy in 1994.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
