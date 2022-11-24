Treating mental illness with electricity marries old ideas with modern tech and understanding of the brain – podcast
By Daniel Merino, Assistant Science Editor & Co-Host of The Conversation Weekly Podcast, The Conversation
Gemma Ware, Editor and Co-Host, The Conversation Weekly Podcast, The Conversation
Deep brain stimulation and trasncranial magnetic stimulation treat mental illness by sending electrical currents into parts of the brain. Every new patient provides researchers with a wealth of information. Listen to The Conversation Weekly podcast.
- Thursday, November 24, 2022