Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Al-Shabaab: sensational media reports about Kenyan terror attacks keep kids out of school

By Marco Alfano, Lecturer, Lancaster University
Joseph-Simon Goerlach, Assistant Professor, Bocconi University
Sensational reporting on terror attacks in Kenya is keeping children out of school, with dire consequences for their education and their futures.

That is the conclusion we came to in a recent paper that examines how local media reporting on terrorist attacks affected primary school enrolment in Kenya between 2001 and 2014.

We found that households with access to such media reports were more likely than homes without access to feel that they…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
