Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

South Korea: Supreme Court ruling on legal gender recognition an important step forward for transgender rights

By Amnesty International
Share this article
Today’s South Korean Supreme Court decision that having children of minor age should not immediately be the reason to refuse to recognize the legal gender of transgender persons is an important step forward for human rights, Amnesty International said. “This decision by the Supreme Court opens the door for more recognition of transgender rights, but […] The post South Korea: Supreme Court ruling on legal gender recognition an important step forward for transgender rights appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Ethiopia: Survivors of sexual violence deserve justice and accountability
~ Hungary’s Half-Promises Should Not Fool EU Commission
~ We were told to 'stay home' to stop COVID. Then our homes became disease hotspots
~ Netflix show brings back Blockbuster, but some brands should stay dead
~ Autism and ADHD: the youth justice system is harming neurodivergent children
~ Why certain types of music make our brains sing, and others don't
~ Geo-tracking apps: how are parent-child relations bearing up?
~ We discovered a new species of owl – but we already think it's in danger
~ A hydrogen pipeline is being built between Barcelona and Marseille – but can it help in the transition to cleaner energy?
~ The Conversation Indonesia memenangkan AMSI Awards untuk distribusi konten terbaik
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter