Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ethiopia: Survivors of sexual violence deserve justice and accountability

By Amnesty International
Share this article
On the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women and the beginning of 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence, Amnesty International is reiterating its call to mediators in the ongoing peace process on Ethiopia to prioritise justice for survivors, including survivors of sexual violence in the two-year conflict. “The African Union must […] The post Ethiopia: Survivors of sexual violence deserve justice and accountability appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ South Korea: Supreme Court ruling on legal gender recognition an important step forward for transgender rights
~ Hungary’s Half-Promises Should Not Fool EU Commission
~ We were told to 'stay home' to stop COVID. Then our homes became disease hotspots
~ Netflix show brings back Blockbuster, but some brands should stay dead
~ Autism and ADHD: the youth justice system is harming neurodivergent children
~ Why certain types of music make our brains sing, and others don't
~ Geo-tracking apps: how are parent-child relations bearing up?
~ We discovered a new species of owl – but we already think it's in danger
~ A hydrogen pipeline is being built between Barcelona and Marseille – but can it help in the transition to cleaner energy?
~ The Conversation Indonesia memenangkan AMSI Awards untuk distribusi konten terbaik
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter