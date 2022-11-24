Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Hungary’s Half-Promises Should Not Fool EU Commission

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image European Union flags flutter outside the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, October 28, 2015. © 2015 Reuters Media reports suggest the European Commission has decided to hold firm on the question of whether to maintain a proposal to freeze €7.5 billion in EU cohesion funds for Hungary in light of the country’s corruption and public procurement concerns. We should know next week if the Commission is willing to defend EU values in this case when Commissioners are expected to meet to confirm the decision. The Commission could also approve the Covid recovery…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ South Korea: Supreme Court ruling on legal gender recognition an important step forward for transgender rights
~ Ethiopia: Survivors of sexual violence deserve justice and accountability
~ We were told to 'stay home' to stop COVID. Then our homes became disease hotspots
~ Netflix show brings back Blockbuster, but some brands should stay dead
~ Autism and ADHD: the youth justice system is harming neurodivergent children
~ Why certain types of music make our brains sing, and others don't
~ Geo-tracking apps: how are parent-child relations bearing up?
~ We discovered a new species of owl – but we already think it's in danger
~ A hydrogen pipeline is being built between Barcelona and Marseille – but can it help in the transition to cleaner energy?
~ The Conversation Indonesia memenangkan AMSI Awards untuk distribusi konten terbaik
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter