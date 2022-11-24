Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

We were told to 'stay home' to stop COVID. Then our homes became disease hotspots

By Becky Tunstall, Professor Emerita of Housing, University of York
Share this article
The risk of catching COVID at home wasn’t researched, advised on, legislated about, policed or managed as much as risk at work, school or in public places.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ South Korea: Supreme Court ruling on legal gender recognition an important step forward for transgender rights
~ Ethiopia: Survivors of sexual violence deserve justice and accountability
~ Hungary’s Half-Promises Should Not Fool EU Commission
~ Netflix show brings back Blockbuster, but some brands should stay dead
~ Autism and ADHD: the youth justice system is harming neurodivergent children
~ Why certain types of music make our brains sing, and others don't
~ Geo-tracking apps: how are parent-child relations bearing up?
~ We discovered a new species of owl – but we already think it's in danger
~ A hydrogen pipeline is being built between Barcelona and Marseille – but can it help in the transition to cleaner energy?
~ The Conversation Indonesia memenangkan AMSI Awards untuk distribusi konten terbaik
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter