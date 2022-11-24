Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Netflix show brings back Blockbuster, but some brands should stay dead

By Michael Beverland, Professor of Brand Management, University of Sussex
Pinar Cankurtaran, Assistant professor, Delft University of Technology
Share this article
Streaming services are replete with stories of the dead coming back to life. They’re also chock-full with dead or almost dead brands. Shows like Stranger Things have not only given new life to 1980s pop classics like Kate Bush’s Running up that Hill, but also former tech icons such as Polaroid.

One of Netflix’s latest shows goes beyond product placement by placing a dead brand, Blockbuster, at the centre of the drama.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ South Korea: Supreme Court ruling on legal gender recognition an important step forward for transgender rights
~ Ethiopia: Survivors of sexual violence deserve justice and accountability
~ Hungary’s Half-Promises Should Not Fool EU Commission
~ We were told to 'stay home' to stop COVID. Then our homes became disease hotspots
~ Autism and ADHD: the youth justice system is harming neurodivergent children
~ Why certain types of music make our brains sing, and others don't
~ Geo-tracking apps: how are parent-child relations bearing up?
~ We discovered a new species of owl – but we already think it's in danger
~ A hydrogen pipeline is being built between Barcelona and Marseille – but can it help in the transition to cleaner energy?
~ The Conversation Indonesia memenangkan AMSI Awards untuk distribusi konten terbaik
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter