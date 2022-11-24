Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Autism and ADHD: the youth justice system is harming neurodivergent children

By Anne-Marie Day, Criminology Lecturer, Keele University
Share this article
Neurodivergent children are disproportionately represented in the youth justice system in England. This includes those with conditions including autism spectrum disorder (ASD), attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and speech, language and communication needs.

Research across a range of countries suggests that 15% of young people in custody are autistic, as opposed to between 0.6% and 1.2% in the general population. This research found that between…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ South Korea: Supreme Court ruling on legal gender recognition an important step forward for transgender rights
~ Ethiopia: Survivors of sexual violence deserve justice and accountability
~ Hungary’s Half-Promises Should Not Fool EU Commission
~ We were told to 'stay home' to stop COVID. Then our homes became disease hotspots
~ Netflix show brings back Blockbuster, but some brands should stay dead
~ Why certain types of music make our brains sing, and others don't
~ Geo-tracking apps: how are parent-child relations bearing up?
~ We discovered a new species of owl – but we already think it's in danger
~ A hydrogen pipeline is being built between Barcelona and Marseille – but can it help in the transition to cleaner energy?
~ The Conversation Indonesia memenangkan AMSI Awards untuk distribusi konten terbaik
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter