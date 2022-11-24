Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

We discovered a new species of owl – but we already think it's in danger

By Bárbara Freitas, PhD student in Biology, Museo Nacional de Ciencias Naturales (MNCN-CSIC)
Angelica Crottini, Researcher, Universidade do Porto
Martim Melo, Researcher in Evolutionary Biology, Universidade do Porto
As part of an international team of scientists we have confirmed a new species of owl after decades of speculation that it exists on Príncipe Island, part of the Democratic Republic of São Tomé and Príncipe in central Africa.

The existence of the owl was first confirmed in 2016 by a photo taken by Philippe Verbelen. However, testimonies from local people suggest they’ve suspected that the owl existed since as long ago as 1928 – it was just rarely spotted.

Now, we’ve described the owl in the open-access journal ZooKeysThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
