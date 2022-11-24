Tolerance.ca
While Africa's Indigenous trees go extinct, a Kenyan organization grew a tree museum

By Njeri Wangari
Miti Alliance is a Kenyan social impact enterprise that has built a tree museum to preserve seedlings for some of Africa’s rare Indigenous trees that could soon become extinct.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
