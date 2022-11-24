Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Egypt: Sexually Abused Refugees Find No Justice

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A refugee survivor of sexual assault, Cairo, Egypt, October 16, 2019.  © 2019 Reuters (Beirut) – The Egyptian authorities have failed to protect vulnerable refugees and asylum seekers from pervasive sexual violence, including by failing to investigate rape and sexual assault, Human Rights Watch said today. Human Rights Watch documented 11 incidents of sexual violence committed in Egypt between 2016 and 2022 against seven Sudanese and Yemeni refugees and asylum seekers, including one child. All six women, including a transgender woman, said that men raped them, and four…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
