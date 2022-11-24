Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

EU: Reject Efforts to Weaken Corporate Accountability

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Tazreen garment fire victims and their relatives during a two-month protest in front of the press club demanding compensation and medical treatment in Dhaka, Bangladesh on November 30, 2020. © Syed Mahamudur Rahman/NurPhoto via AP (Brussels) – European Union member states should reject efforts to weaken a proposed EU directive mandating corporations to respect human rights and the environment, Human Rights Watch said in a letter to the Council of the European Union. Council members are expected to finalize their position on the proposed EU Corporate Sustainability Due…


