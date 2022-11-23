Tolerance.ca
Clothes women wanted to wear: a new exhibition explores how Carla Zampatti saw her designs as a tracker of feminism

By Peter McNeil, Distinguished Professor of Design History, UTS, University of Technology Sydney
The late Carla Zampatti is celebrated in a splendid retrospective Zampatti Powerhouse at the Powerhouse Museum. Planned well before the fashion designer’s untimely death last year, the unveiling of her legacy will be bittersweet to her many fans.

Zampatti is often referred to as “Carla” by friends and those who worked for her, rather than her brand name, Carla Zampatti. Here, the simple name “Zampatti” removes the emphasis…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
