Human Rights Observatory

Sri Lanka at Brink of Humanitarian Crisis

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A man counts money at a marketplace in Colombo, Sri Lanka, October 21, 2022. © 2022 AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena The dramatic fuel shortages that accompanied mass protests in Sri Lanka earlier this year may have eased, but for millions of Sri Lankans the economic crisis is worse than ever. This month, the United Nations renewed a humanitarian appeal, stating that 28 percent of the population faces food insecurity and that the poverty rate this year has doubled. Food price inflation was over 85 percent in October, and acute shortages of foreign currency mean that many…


© Human Rights Watch -
