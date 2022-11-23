Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Climate-fuelled disasters: warning people is good, but stopping the disaster is best. Here are 4 possible ways to do it

By Roslyn Prinsley, Head, Disaster Solutions, Australian National University
Share this article
To keep up with climate-related disasters, we need transformational solutions. These range from ‘sponge cities’ and floating houses to putting out bushfires minutes after they start.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Canada should focus on building ties with countries that share its values — but tread carefully
~ Back from the brink: how genome research is helping the recovery of the Chatham Island black robin
~ Elon Musk's Twitter takeover has disrupted the Christchurch Call – NZ needs to rethink its digital strategy
~ Is your partner a man-child? No wonder you don't feel like sex
~ This Jewish woman's story of surviving the Holocaust by passing as Catholic and sheltering with Nazis is (rightly) hard to read
~ An AI named Cicero can beat humans in Diplomacy, a complex alliance-building game. Here's why that's a big deal
~ Rampage at Virginia Walmart follows upward trend in supermarket gun attacks – here's what we know about retail mass shooters
~ Don't cut them off: low-performing students benefit from continued access to loans
~ Long COVID stigma may encourage people to hide the condition
~ Australian women are largely doing the same jobs they've always had, latest data shows
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter