Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Canada should focus on building ties with countries that share its values — but tread carefully

By David Detomasi, Associate Professor, Distinguished Faculty Fellow In International Business, Queen's University, Ontario
Share this article
Deliberately crafting economic relationships with countries that share similar political and social values with Canada has emerged as a tool to address current geopolitical issues.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Climate-fuelled disasters: warning people is good, but stopping the disaster is best. Here are 4 possible ways to do it
~ Back from the brink: how genome research is helping the recovery of the Chatham Island black robin
~ Elon Musk's Twitter takeover has disrupted the Christchurch Call – NZ needs to rethink its digital strategy
~ Is your partner a man-child? No wonder you don't feel like sex
~ This Jewish woman's story of surviving the Holocaust by passing as Catholic and sheltering with Nazis is (rightly) hard to read
~ An AI named Cicero can beat humans in Diplomacy, a complex alliance-building game. Here's why that's a big deal
~ Rampage at Virginia Walmart follows upward trend in supermarket gun attacks – here's what we know about retail mass shooters
~ Don't cut them off: low-performing students benefit from continued access to loans
~ Long COVID stigma may encourage people to hide the condition
~ Australian women are largely doing the same jobs they've always had, latest data shows
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter