Back from the brink: how genome research is helping the recovery of the Chatham Island black robin
By Nicolas Dussex, Postdoctoral researcher, Centre for Palaeogenetics, Stockholm University
Michael Knapp, Associate Professor in Biological Anthropology, Coastal People: Southern Skies Centre of Resarch Excellence, University of Otago
Inbreeding usually leads to an accumulation of genetic defects, but evolution on a small archipelago may have helped the severely inbred Chatham Island black robin to avoid this fate.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, November 23, 2022